APPLE WWDC 2023

Live Updates | Apple WWDC 2023: Apple To Unveil AR/VR Headset, iOS 17, Several Macs & More

Apple WWDC 2023: Apple is going to launch several new products including mixed reality headset, new software including iOS 17 etc. on June 05 at 10:30 PM, scroll down to get the latest updates. 

Apple WWDC 2023 Live Updates: Tech giant Apple is all set to unveil a range of hardware and software products at its annual developers conference in 2023. The five-day event will kick off today, June 5, 2023, at 10:30 PM IST with a keynote address by CEO Tim Cook.

The event will be both in-person and online. Fans can watch the live stream on Apple's website, its official YouTube channel, or through the Apple TV app. Additionally, a video recording of the keynote address will be available once the session is over.

Apple is expected to announce its long-rumored AR/VR headset, along with several new editions of Mac, and new software updates including iOS and iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and xrOS for the headset.

Fans are particularly excited about two rumored products: the much-anticipated 15-inch MacBook Air and the VR/AR reality headset that will compete with Meta's VR headset ‘Quest’, which currently holds a dominant position in the market.

05 June 2023
17:12 PM

Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2023: Event Date & Time

Apple's annual worldwide developers conference 2023 will kick off today, June 05, 2023 at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The 5-day long event will conclude on June 9, 2023. Tech giant is all set to bring out several new hardware and software products including mixed reality headset, new software including iOS and iPadOS 17,etc.

