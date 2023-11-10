Live Video Chat Platform Omegle Shuts Down Operations

New Delhi: Omegle, a live video chat platform that connected random individuals for virtual video and text conversations, has officially ceased operations after 15 years. Notably, the platform attracted a substantial user base from India alongside the US, Mexico, and the UK, particularly during the pandemic.

In a blog statement, CEO Leif K-Brooks acknowledged that Omegle had served as a platform for people to engage with diverse cultures, seek impartial advice on life matters, and combat feelings of loneliness and isolation. However, he lamented that the struggle to maintain Omegle had been lost, conceding that the challenges, both financial and psychological, had become insurmountable.

K-Brooks openly expressed his unwillingness to jeopardize his well-being by continuing the operation: "Frankly, I don’t want to have a heart attack in my 30s.”

Founded in 2009 by Leif K-Brooks, who was then an 18-year-old programmer and high school student, Omegle faced significant controversy following a 2021 BBC investigation. The report revealed that the platform facilitated inappropriate interactions, especially involving minors exposing themselves to strangers. The investigation also underscored the website's potential to connect users with adult content at an alarming rate.

Several countries, responding to concerns raised by schools and law enforcement, issued warnings about Omegle. Despite the platform's disclaimer urging users to be over 18 and recommending parental permission for users between 13 and 18, the absence of an age verification service raised serious concerns, as highlighted by The Independent, said news agency IANS.