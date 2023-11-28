Logitech Unveils Ergonomic Wave Keys to Boost Comfort

New Delhi: Logitech has launched a new wireless ergonomic keyboard "Wave Keys" in India. The keyboard features a unique wave shape design allowing users to place hands, wrists and forearms in a natural typing position. It also comes with integrated cushioned palm rest that gives more wrist support throughout the day.





The keyboard comes in two colourways: Graphite and Off-White, and is priced at Rs. 6,995.This multi-OS compatible keyboard connects via Bluetooth, or the included Logi BOLT receiver for enhanced security, to up to three devices at once such as Mac, PC and iPad, and easily switches between them at the tap of a button.“We believe that everybody deserves to feel good at the end of a day of work, so we set about designing workspace essentials that are as attractive and approachable as they are ergonomic,” said Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category, Logitech India.“Wave Keys has workspace wellbeing at its heart, thanks to its science-driven design with a stamp of approval from leading ergonomists,” he added.For smoother days at the desk, users can personalise their experience with the Logi Options+ App to assign productivity shortcuts, such as “Do not disturb” to remain focused in your work, and create Smart Actions that save time and keep work flowing, including a one-touch morning routine to help you easily start your day and a relax time that provides well-deserved rest throughout the day.Wave Keys is the latest addition to Logitech’s ERGO Series, alongside Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse and other products for workplace wellbeing, and upholds the company’s human centered and science-driven approach to product design and experiences.The keyboard was carefully crafted with rounds of user testing including at Logitech’s Ergo Lab and has a stamp of approval from US Ergonomics, the company said.