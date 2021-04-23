हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazon Alexa

Looking for COVID-19 vaccine centres? Amazon Alexa will help you find it

Alexa will help with a list of nearby locations where COVID-19 vaccines are there and users can also enquire about it by asking Alexa to “call the first one” from the list to connect to a specific location. Available in multiple devices, Amazon Alexa will also be able to answer other vaccine-related queries like phone numbers and other details. 



Now users will find it easy to spot COVID-19 vaccination sites as Amazon’s Alexa will now help users to connect with websites for the COVID-19 vaccine, check for availability, and also schedule appointments. 

Amazon has given all the information on Alexa about vaccine availability and eligibility for more than 85 countries.

Users will be required to now ask questions like “Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?” or “Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine in Seattle?” To which, Alexa will help with a list of nearby locations where COVID-19 vaccines are there and users can also enquire about it by asking Alexa to “call the first one” from the list to connect to a specific location.

Available in multiple devices, Amazon Alexa will also be able to answer other vaccine-related queries like phone numbers and other details. 

“Customers have continuously turned to Alexa for accurate and timely information about COVID-19. In fact, in the last year, Alexa has answered tens of millions of questions related to COVID-19 from customers around the world,” Amazon said in a blog.

Besides that, Google has also come with updated Maps with locations of Covid-19 vaccination centres. 

 

