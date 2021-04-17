Looking for the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre? Here’s how to find it via CoWIN or MapmyIndia

Every day the number of COVID-19 positive cases are skyrocketing and therefore, it is essential to have a proper vaccination facility.

With the two vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin, the government is leaving no stone unturned to provide vaccines to sufferers and currently it is in its third phase. The charge for vaccines in private hospitals stands at Rs 250 and it is free in government hospitals.

The nearest vaccination centre can be found through CoWIN portal or the MapMyIndia online site.



Here are the steps to find the nearest Covid-19 vaccination centre:

Visit cowin.gov.in website and go to its homepage and find the Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center. The map of India is embedded in this section and then you can find out the nearest vaccination centre. Click on the current location in the tab next to the map and press Go. Also, enter the pin code to get all the vaccination centres in that area. The list provides the name of the hospitals and vaccination centres near you along with the full address and a Get Direction button. There is an alternate option where you can also head to the MapmyIndia web portal or download the MapmyIndia Move app. Register and then press current location in the search box or enter your address or place name or eLoc of interest which is a 6-character digital address for any place across India. Then press the Vaccination Centres option in the left menu. Click on Get Directions to receive turn-by-turn directions and real-time navigation to that vaccine centre.

