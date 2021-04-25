Looking to buy oxygen concentrators? Check out the best machines in India

In these difficult times, when the whole world is suffering from a raging pandemic, India is fighting a two-front war i.e., the collapse of health infrastructure and increasing number of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.

In the second wave, many patients are suffering from a shortage of oxygen and medical equipment called the oxygen concentrator or an oxygen generator is something that has the potential to help these people.

It is important to understand that an oxygen concentrator can only be used under medical supervision and prescription and it should not be considered as a treatment for COVID-19.

An oxygen concentrator or generator is a device recommended by doctors to fulfill the shortage of oxygen and it functions with the help of atmospheric air and electricity.

Check the list of the best oxygen concentrator machines to buy in India.

Philips Everflo Oxygen Concentrator

Priced at Rs 50,000, this device weighs 14 kilograms and has the potential to provide upto 5 litres of airflow which is upto 93-96 percent pure. It is also a low maintenance oxygen generator that can eventually increase the oxygen levels of a person.

BPL OXY 5 NEO Oxygen Concentrator

The BPL Oxy 5 Neo oxygen generator has the potential to provide up to 5 litres of oxygen supply with up to 93 percent oxygen purity level. Its price is around Rs 50,000 in India.

Dedakj De Oxygen Concentrator

The Dedakj DE-series oxygen concentrator is priced between Rs 45,000 to Rs 60,000. This machine is generally lightweight and can provide up to 6-8 litres of oxygen at upto 93 percent purity levels.

Evox 5S Oxygen Concentrator

This machine is priced at around Rs 40,000 and offers up to 5 litres at up to 96 percent purification levels. It weighs 15 kilograms.

Nidek Nuvo 10 Oxygen Concentrator

Priced at around Rs 1,00,000, the Nidek Nuvo 10 oxygen concentrator can provide up to 10 litres of oxygen with up to 95 percent purity levels. It weighs around 30 kilograms.

Live TV

#mute