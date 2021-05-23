हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Social media monetisation

Looking to earn money through social media? THESE 3 platforms’ features can be monetised

This is basically making money through social media platforms. Termed as social media monetisation, these platforms help users generate revenue from their audience via content creation, promotion, on the social channels themselves, or later on in the buying process when the audience becomes paying customers.

Photo Credit: Save The Student

Social media platforms like Snapchat, Twitter, YouTube, and others have come up with interesting features wherein users can make a lot of money by creating content on these platforms.

Snapchat Spotlight

Snapchat unveiled a Spotlight feature wherein creators can make short videos like TikTok and the company has claimed in a report that it has given $130 million in total to a group of more than 5,400 creators. It pays $75 to new creators and $150 to existing creators.

Twitter Ticketed Spaces

Twitter has come with a new ‘Ticketed Spaces’ feature that will help accounts with more than 1,000 followers earn money by hosting live audio rooms. This feature is an extension of its Spaces feature. The guests who want to participate in the discussion will eventually have to pay money to buy tickets. To be specific, accounts with 600 followers can also host live sessions on a theme.

YouTube Shorts

YouTube has launched a platform called YouTube Shorts for making TikTok like short-sized videos and it has also announced a 100 million dollar fund for every creator who makes these short form videos.

