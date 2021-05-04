Looking to send stickers on WhatsApp? Check out these six new sticker packs

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has unveiled six new sticker packs for both Android and iOS users which includes Egg And Chup, Realistic Rabbit, Betakkuma 2, Square Cheese’s Daily Life, Woman Cactus and A Burdensome Pigeon Named Eagle.

These new stickers can be found on the app’s sticker store. For that, users will be required to tap on the emoji button and then choose the sticker icon from the bottom tray.

After that users need to select the “+” icon to see the full list of sticker packs and the first six sticker packs will be the new ones and will have a “new” tag besides the title. To download the sticker packs, WhatsApp users can tap on the arrow button and after it is downloaded, they will be visible in the sticker section of the app.

This new update comes right after WhatsApp recently launched sticker packs for Earth Day 2021, Ramadan, and Covid-19 vaccine as well.

Besides that, WhatsApp came up with a new feature that further makes viewing photos and videos easier in chats.

