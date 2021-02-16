Looking to switch from physical SIM card to eSIM? Here is how Jio, Vi, Airtel customers can do it

Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Airtel provide eSIM functionality for supported devices which is embedded directly into the smartphone or any device in place of or along with a physical SIM card.

An eSIM or an embedded Subscriber Identity Module is a digital SIM that is embedded inside users’ smartphones, without using a physical SIM on eSIM enabled devices. The eSIM can be downloaded only to a compatible smartphone which includes Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola offer phones that support eSIM functionality in India.

Here’s how users can convert their physical SIMs to eSIM:

In order to convert physical SIM to eSIM, Jio users can send an SMS from the device having active Jio SIM and then complete the profile configuration process on the eSIM device.

The compatible devices from Apple are iPhone Xs, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 92nd generation), iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. Samsung phones which are compatible with Jio’s eSIM -- Galaxy z Flip, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. The phones compatible with Motorola are Motorola Razr and Motorola Next GenRzr 5G and Google Pixel phones include Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3XL, Google Pixel 3A, Google Pixel 3A XL, Google Pixel 4A.

To activate eSIM on Apple phones, the users will be asked to scan the QR code by clicking on "Settings" > Select "Mobile Data" > Click on "Add Data Plan" > "Scan QR code" received on mail (Ensure the phone is connected to mobile data/Wi-Fi while scanning) > Label eSim (Under "Label for your new plan" Section).

Telecom company Airtel’s users can convert their physical SIM to eSIM by sending an SMS eSIM registered email id to 121. Users using a valid email ID will get an SMS from 121 confirming the initiation of the process where they will have to reply with "1" to confirm the eSIM change request within 60 seconds. Once users get the confirmation, they will have to confirm the call, failing which the SIM change request will get canceled.

After giving your consent on the call, users will get a final SMS from 121, regarding the QR Code which they will receive on your registered email id. Users will also receive a QR code on their email ID where they will have to scan the QR code to get their eSIM activated, which takes two hours.

For Vi users, users will be asked to SMS eSIM registered email id to 199 and they will receive a confirmation SMS in their valid email id. Users also need to reply with "ESIMY" to confirm the eSIM change request.

After the confirmation SMS, users will receive another SMS from 199 asking you to provide consent over a call. After providing consent on the call, users will receive a final SMS regarding the QR Code on the registered email ID.

While scanning the QR code, users need to click on "Settings" > Select "Network & Internet" > Click on "Mobile Network" > Click on "Download a SIM instead" > Click on "Next" and then scan QR code received on mail.