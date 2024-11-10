Lost WhatsApp Chats? Here’s How To Recover Deleted Professional Chats On Android And iOS

Recover Deleted WhatsApp Messages: The meta-owned platform WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most widely used messaging apps in India today. The instant messaging platform has become a primary means of digital communication.

Nowadays, it’s essential to keep professional chats, work messages, personal conversations, and memorable photos safe and secure on WhatsApp. However, losing WhatsApp chats can sometimes be frustrating. Fortunately, there is a solution to recover deleted chats on both Android and iOS, ensuring you don’t lose what matters most.

This article will guide you through effective methods for restoring deleted WhatsApp conversations on Android and iOS in just a few minutes, including using Google Drive backups for Android, iCloud for iOS, and other alternative solutions

How To Recover Deleted WhatsApp Chats On Android And iOS

Step 1: Uninstall WhatsApp from your device.

Step 2: Go to your app store, download WhatsApp again, and reinstall it on your device.

Step 3: Open WhatsApp and verify your phone number by following the on-screen instructions.

Step 4: During setup, you’ll see a prompt to restore your chats from the backup.

Step 5: Tap on “Restore” to begin the process, and wait for the restoration to complete.

On the other hand, WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature which allows users to verify the authenticity of images shared via chat messages online, similar to Google Lens reportedly. The anticipated 'Search Images on Web' feature will help battle the proliferation of misinformation and misleading content.

How To Identify Fake Vs Real Images Shared On WhatsApp? (Beta Users)

Step 1: Download the image you want to search for in the app or website.

Step 2: Tap on the three-dot menu located at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Select the "search on the web" option from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: This action will send the image to Google Search, allowing you to see similar images and additional context.