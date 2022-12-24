Lost your android phone or it is being stolen? Samsung-iPhone-like app Google's Find My Device will help in discovering locations offline

New Delhi: Google's Find My Device service may be enhanced so that users may track their Android or WearOS devices even when they are not connected to the internet. With the current version of the service, users can only locate, lock, sign out of, and wipe linked devices that are online and connected to the same Google account.

As stated in the changelog for Google's System Update for December 2022, "Find My Device now provides encrypted last-known-location reports for Android devices, leveraging a new privacy-centric framework," is where the feature was originally announced. (Also Read: BUMPER RETURN business idea! Post Office offering scheme to earn upto Rs 80,000/month by just investing Rs 5000 once)

Find My Device is a service that currently enables users to track Android and Wear OS devices that are online. These functions are only available when the device is online, so if a device is remotely erased, Find My Device will no longer be able to locate it. Users can remotely lock their device, sign out of it, and delete their Google account from it. By doing a device reset, another person may also disable the setting. (Also Read: LIC offering Rs 27 lakh for DAUGHTER'S MARRIAGE; You just have to invest Rs 3600-- Check details here)

Soon, Find My Device might receive an upgrade that will enable communication between Wear OS and Android smartphones, making it simpler to find lost or stolen devices. Additionally, the device-locating service will be end-to-end encrypted, just like Samsung and Apple's implementation, making it impossible for anyone else than you to access the location of your device.

According to the article, Samsung's SmartThings Find can identify a Galaxy device even while it is offline by using Bluetooth to connect to other Samsung devices and transmit the location to the user. Despite being less potent than Apple's system, it has more than 200 million discover nodes to assist users in finding their gadgets.

Similar technology is used by Apple to track devices through the Find My app as well, although it is apparently even more secure than Samsung's method.