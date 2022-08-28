Lost your Android smartphone or iPhone? Here's how to track it

New Delhi: It's unfortunate to lose a smartphone, but it happens all the time. It does happen to us from time to time. It happens to people we know from time to time. What do you do in that case? You file a police report. You can also use features like Find My Phone. What if your search is still fruitless? That is what we will cover in today's article: how to track a stolen smartphone using the Indian government's CEIR portal.

CEIR is an abbreviation for Central Equipment Identity Register. The Department of Telecommunications created it to combat the counterfeit mobile phone market. What is the significance of this? It all comes down to your data. If your data or the phone registered in your name is compromised, it can lead to serious problems. As a result, this website allows you to file a complaint and track the location of your smartphone. Most importantly, it allows you to disable smartphone access even if the SIM card in the device is changed.

The CEIR website is simple to use. If you've misplaced your phone, use the CEIR website's block option. If you choose this option, the site will open a form asking for your mobile number, IMEI number, model, and other pertinent information. Users should keep in mind that they will need the police complaint number to submit a form, which they will receive when filing an FIR.

What do you do if you find the phone? There is an unblock option, which is very simple. Click on it and enter the Request ID and other information. You can unblock access to your recovered smartphone using this method. There's also a 'Check request status' option for checking on the status of the stolen smartphone.

After learning how to track and monitor stolen smartphones, let's discuss some additional skills you need to develop. Firstly, if you purchased a used phone. How can I tell if it was stolen or not? Two answers.

You can text the words KYM and the IMEI number to the number 14422. If the phone is real, you'll receive a response with details about it. Don't use the response if it says "blacklisted" because it might be stolen. As an alternative, you can get more information by downloading the KYM app from the Apple Store or Google Play.

If the IMEI number cannot be located, the data will be accessible in the Settings app. Call *#06# instead. The smartphone's box includes the IMEI number as well.

It's also a good idea to write down the IMEI number on a piece of paper. To restore lost files, users must routinely back up their data on a hard drive or in the cloud.