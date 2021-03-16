Lost your phone? Here’s how to find your Android smartphone and erase data

Have you lost your phone and thinking what will happen to your data? Don’t panic as fortunately, there is an easy way to remotely find and locate your Android phone, lock it, and even erase all data if the need be.

Google provides a very easy way through which users can find, lock, and erase all data on your Android phone. The Find My Device feature allows Android users to locate the phone, lock it by remotely setting a pin, passcode, or pattern.

Users also can even display a message on their lock screen to ask the finder to call once they have their phone. The feature also allows users to erase all data on their Android phone so that the finder doesn't have access to it.

How to find your lost Android smartphone and erase data remotely

To lock, or erase an Android phone, it must be turned on and the user must be signed in with a Google account and connected to mobile data or Wi-Fi, they must be visible on Google Play, must have their location setting turned on, and additionally have their Find My Device setting turned on as well. The user must follow these steps to get back the phone:

Go to android.com/find and sign in to your Google account, similar to the one used on the phone. Once signed in, you will see your phone on the top left corner. If you have multiple phones with the same account, choose the one that got lost. It will show you details regarding battery life and when it was last online.

Google will then show an approximate location of the handset on the map. If your phone can't be found, you'll see its last known location, if available.

If the phone is located close by and you know the place, you can go to the location and then select the Play Sound option to make your phone ring for five minutes non-stop, even if it is on silent mode.

If the phone is located in an unknown area, readers are cautioned not to try to recover their Android phone themselves, and instead contact law enforcement - who may request the serial number or IMEI code. Here's how to find the serial number of your phone.

If you wish to lock the screen, select the Secure Device option. This will let you lock your phone and sign out of your Google account. You can even display a message and phone number on the lock screen for the finder to get in touch if they discover the phone before you.

You can also choose to select the third option – Erase Device. It permanently deletes all data on your phone and after you erase, Find My Device won't work on the phone.