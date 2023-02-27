New Delhi: A Chinese company has developed an interesting device that lets users to smooch your partner virtually over the Internet but with physical experience. The device has been making a buzz in Chinese social media. The device has been invented and patented by Chinese university student in Changzhou city. It has mouth-shaped module connected with the internet, that served as an inducing area for lovers to make the kiss and then it can transfer kiss gesture to the ‘mouth’ on the other side.

The device is equipped with pressure sensors and actuators to mimic a real kiss by imitating the pressure, movement, and temperature of a user’s lips. Moreover, it also transmits the sound that users make while doing kissing to the other end.

Remote kissing device for long-distance lovers, invented and patented by Chinese university student in Changzhou City.

The mouth-shaped module, served as an inducing area for lovers to make the kiss and then it can transfer kiss gesture to the "mouth" on the other side. pic.twitter.com/5i2ogMiUXe — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) February 22, 2023

Netizens divide over the device

Many social media users laugh over the device and its capabilities to share the intimate experiences which was impossible over the internet. However, some are calling it ‘vulgar’ and ‘creepy’. Besides, they concern if minors would misuse the device.

How does it work?

The device is a handy one with the protruding lips. Users need to download the device and plug the device. The same thing has to be done by the partner. After pairing with their partners in the app, couples can start a video call and transmit replicas of their smooches to each other.

According to China’s state-run Global Times, the invention has been patented by the Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology.

“In my university, I was in a long distance relationship with my girlfriend so we only had contact with each other through the phone. That’s where the inspiration of this device originated,” Jiang Zhongli, the leading inventor of the design, was cited as saying by the Global Times.