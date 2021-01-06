हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple

MacBooks in future may wirelessly charge iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch: New Apple patent

Image Courtesy: Patently Apple

San Francisco: Apple has reportedly patented two new patents that may allow the upcoming MacBook to wirelessly charge Apple devices.

One of the patents talks about the two-way charging capability, which may allow users to charge their iPhone, iPad, AirPods, or an Apple Watch via MacBook simultaneously.

The patents, first spotted by Patently Apple, include drawings that show a MacBook charging various devices, including an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, as well as drawings of iPads and iPhones doing the same, reports The Verge.

The patents state that "despite having standardized connectors and cable(s), each device may require a separate or dedicated power supply to charge." 

In some cases, having separate power supplies for each device may be burdensome to use, store, and/or transport.

As of now, MacBooks and iPads are not compatible with wireless charging as they are made out of aluminium.

After launching the Silicon M1-powered Macs, Apple is planning to launch new Mac devices next year that will house an upgraded M2 Apple Silicon.

Apple will launch the M2 chipset, manufactured using the 5nm process, and a new MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch powered by the same chipset in early 2021, GizmoChina reported recently.

AppleiPhoneMacBookiPadApple WatchApple wireless charging
