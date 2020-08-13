Made in India VingaJoy FuelBar 10,000mAh power bank launched at Rs 2,499

New Delhi: Indian Consumer electronics and mobile accessories brand VingaJoy has launched new power bank VingaJoy FuelBar VB – SX3 at Rs 2,499.

This Made In India power bank features a Non-Metallic Frame body. There is also an LED Digital Battery Indicator, which lets you know the charging level and functionality of the power bank. The power bank has dual input charging ports (TypeC/V8) and output charging port with 2.0A.

In addition, 500 life cycles are being provided with double USB ports. In this, LED light is also being given under the name of display Indicator. There is a carry bag inside the box which comes free with the power bank as a complimentary gift.

VingaJoy FuelBar VB – SX3 Powerbank will be only available at nearest Retail Stores.

The company had last month launched wireless neckband Beat Brothers Neckband CL-130 at Rs 1,399.

Beat Brothers Neckband CL-130 keeps you connected with your playlist for upto 12 hours on a single charge along with an exhilarating HD audio quality, the company said.

The neckband’s magnetic absorption design makes for a comfortable wearing experience, which is handy, compact, and portable. The design also allows protection of the cable from accidental damages when not in use.