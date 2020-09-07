Made in India VingaJoy SP- 6560 Light Up wireless speaker launched at Rs 1,599

New Delhi: Indian Consumer electronics and mobile accessories brand VingaJoy has launched a new Pocket Mein Rocket (SP – 6560) 5W Metal Wireless Speaker in India, priced at Rs 1,599.

The company said the perfectly compact and lightweight Bluetooth speaker that can be carried anywhere. "Designed for music lovers, VingaJoy SP – 6560 is a real treat with a powerful combination of great sound quality and long-lasting battery life," it added.

The speaker is available in 4 different colors.

The device can be connected to Bluetooth devices within 11 meters of range. It is backed by a 400 mAh battery which is rechargeable and delivers up to 8 hours of music playing. It is compatible and can easily be paired with iPhone, Android devices, and laptops as well.

The speaker comes with an inbuilt rechargeable battery that guarantees up to 8 hours of playtime at mid-level volume.

“We are extremely happy to expand our Bluetooth Speaker portfolio with the launch of our Pocket mein Rocket Metal Wireless Speaker. It is specially designed keeping in mind the music requirements of the millennial. The Bluetooth Speaker, looks good, feels good, sounds great and is enriched with features that suit the expectations of our customers,” Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said.

VingaJoy Pocket Mein Rocket (SP – 6560) 5W Metal Wireless Speaker will be available at Retail Stores.