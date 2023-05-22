Big Update For PUBG Lovers! Battlegrounds Mobile India Now Available On Android --Check Direct Link Here

New Delhi: South Korean giant Krafton on Monday announced that its video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available for downloads on Google Play.

The Company has tweeted:

Battlegrounds Mobile India is available only on Android at the moment. As of now, the game hasn't been released on the Apple App Store, so BGMI users on the iPhone and iPad will have to wait. Although the game is accessible for download on Android devices, BGMI servers are now down, making it impossible to play the game.

Krafton had on Friday announced that it has secured the approval from the Indian authorities to resume operations of the video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

PUBG India latest update: Direct Link To Download BGMI

The company plans to make the title available for download in the South Asian market "soon".

"We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India. We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months," Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, said in a statement.

"We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform. We are committed to delivering exceptional products and services to our users in India and beyond, and we look forward to continuing our journey with you," he added.

The move comes less than two years after the Indian government banned Krafton's marquee offering PUBG in the country.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Banned By Indian Govt In 2020

In accordance with Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000, the Indian government banned PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile along with 117 Chinese applications in September 2020, citing a threat to India's sovereignty, integrity, and defence.

At that time, PUBG had close to 33 million users in the nation and was rapidly expanding.

The relaunch of PUBG Mobile in India under the new name "PUBG Mobile India" was first made public in November 2020.

In order to relaunch PUBG Mobile in the nation, PUBG Studios and the South Korean video game developer Krafton registered PUBG India Private Ltd under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

In May 2021, according to Krafton, the BGMI game will be released. On July 2 for Android smartphones and August 18 for iOS devices, the game was eventually made available.

The number of registered users on BGMI topped 100 million in just one year.

The BGMI gaming app was afterwards removed from the respective internet stores by Google and Apple at the direction of the Indian government.

Google and Apple pulled the popular battle royale game BGMI from their respective app stores.

The ban was under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.