topStoriesenglish2611594
NewsTechnology
PUBG

Big Update For PUBG Lovers! Battlegrounds Mobile India Now Available On Android --Check Direct Link Here

PUBG India latest update: The move comes less than two years after the Indian government banned Krafton's marquee offering PUBG in the country.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 02:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Big Update For PUBG Lovers! Battlegrounds Mobile India Now Available On Android --Check Direct Link Here

New Delhi: South Korean giant Krafton on Monday announced that its video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available for downloads on Google Play.

The Company has tweeted:

Battlegrounds Mobile India is available only on Android at the moment. As of now, the game hasn't been released on the Apple App Store, so BGMI users on the iPhone and iPad will have to wait. Although the game is accessible for download on Android devices, BGMI servers are now down, making it impossible to play the game.

Krafton had on Friday announced that it has secured the approval from the Indian authorities to resume operations of the video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

PUBG India latest update: Direct Link To Download BGMI

The company plans to make the title available for download in the South Asian market "soon".

"We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India. We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months," Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, said in a statement.

"We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform. We are committed to delivering exceptional products and services to our users in India and beyond, and we look forward to continuing our journey with you," he added.

The move comes less than two years after the Indian government banned Krafton's marquee offering PUBG in the country.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Banned By Indian Govt In 2020

In accordance with Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000, the Indian government banned PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile along with 117 Chinese applications in September 2020, citing a threat to India's sovereignty, integrity, and defence.

At that time, PUBG had close to 33 million users in the nation and was rapidly expanding.

The relaunch of PUBG Mobile in India under the new name "PUBG Mobile India" was first made public in November 2020.

In order to relaunch PUBG Mobile in the nation, PUBG Studios and the South Korean video game developer Krafton registered PUBG India Private Ltd under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

In May 2021, according to Krafton, the BGMI game will be released. On July 2 for Android smartphones and August 18 for iOS devices, the game was eventually made available.

The number of registered users on BGMI topped 100 million in just one year.

The BGMI gaming app was afterwards removed from the respective internet stores by Google and Apple at the direction of the Indian government.

Google and Apple pulled the popular battle royale game BGMI from their respective app stores.

The ban was under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818