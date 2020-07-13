हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Make a WhatsApp voice or video call with Google Assistant

One can easily access WhatsApp and some of its options by triggering the Google Assistant from the home screen on your smartphone.

New Delhi: Google recently announced that Assistant would be able to make video and audio calls with WhatsApp.

This means that one can easily access WhatsApp and some of its options by triggering the Google Assistant from the home screen on your smartphone.

The voice calls commenced by Assistant were earlier used to place a network call for the user. While video calls could be set up via Hangouts or Duo only.

If you have set up the Google Assistant app on your Android device, you may directly invoke it by saying OK Google or Hey Google.

One may also wake up the assistant app using the dedicated key, if available or by long-pressing the Home button on your device.

When Google Assistant is open, use one of the two commands, "Make a WhatsApp call to [contact-name]" or "Call [contact-name] on WhatsApp and for video call just say "Make a WhatsApp video call to [contact-name]".

To make things faster, one should add a nickname to the most frequently called contacts.

WhatsappGoogle AssistantSmartphones
