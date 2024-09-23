Make UPI Payments Without Internet: Here’s Your Step-by-Step Guide

New Delhi: As India moves towards a cashless economy, online payments have become a vital part of daily life. UPI transactions are leading the way. However, for digital payments to work smoothly we must have a reliable internet connection. But sometimes, poor connectivity can get in the way which makes it difficult to complete online transactions and causes frustration.

To tackle this issue, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a special service that allows UPI transactions without needing an internet connection. Users can simply utilize the official USSD code on their smartphones to make transactions effortlessly.

To make UPI transactions without internet, simply follow these steps:

- Dial *99# on your smartphone using the number linked to your bank account. This will bring up a menu with options like Send Money, Request Money, and Check Balance.

- To send money, type ‘1’ and hit ‘Send’.

- Next, choose your preferred transaction method, such as Mobile Number, UPI ID, or Saved Beneficiary.

- Enter the receiver’s mobile number linked to their UPI account.

- Input the amount you wish to send and tap ‘Send’.

- You can also add a remark for the payment if you'd like.

- Finally, enter your UPI PIN to complete the transaction.

You can also use UPI Lite for transactions which offers a simpler experience compared to traditional bank services. However, keep in mind that you will need an internet connection to access UPI Lite. This option is specifically designed for payments under Rs 500.

In other UPI news, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced a new payment solution called UPI Circle. This feature allows a primary user to authorize other individuals to make transactions from their UPI account under specific conditions.