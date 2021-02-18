हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
iPhone XS

Man finds iPhone XS twelve hours after it fell in freezing water, what happens next will blow your mind

When he returned to get his phone the next day, onlookers urged him on, saying they could see the phone, he tried dipping one foot into the water and then decided to jump, and then he came up with his lost iPhone XS and then swam for shore.

Man finds iPhone XS twelve hours after it fell in freezing water, what happens next will blow your mind

In a surprising incident, a British Columbia man dove into freezing water to get back his iPhone XS which was lost in Victoria Inner Harbor on Valentine's Day.

As per the onlookers, the man stripped down to his boxers, walked over ice, and then jumped into Victoria’s Inner Harbor. While taking photos of the famous Empress Hotel, Roman Czarnomski dropped the phone.

When he returned to get his phone the next day, onlookers urged him on, saying they could see the phone, he tried dipping one foot into the water and then decided to jump, and then he came up with his lost iPhone XS and then swam for shore.

"I dropped my phone the night before," Czarnomski told Victoria Buzz. "Then grabbed it the next day when the tide was low. It was refreshing."

He further said that he had a feeling that the phone would work and when it buzzed, he understood that the phone was working completely fine.

Apple iPhone XS complies with the IP68 standard of water resistance, and the company rates it as being able to be submerged in 2 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
iPhone XSVictoria Inner HarborValentine's DayRoman Czarnomski
Next
Story

Big update for Tiktokers, YouTube will come with this new feature for all tik-tok fans

Must Watch

PT5M54S

Bollywood Breaking: When Salman met Swami Om