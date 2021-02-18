Man finds iPhone XS twelve hours after it fell in freezing water, what happens next will blow your mind

In a surprising incident, a British Columbia man dove into freezing water to get back his iPhone XS which was lost in Victoria Inner Harbor on Valentine's Day.

As per the onlookers, the man stripped down to his boxers, walked over ice, and then jumped into Victoria’s Inner Harbor. While taking photos of the famous Empress Hotel, Roman Czarnomski dropped the phone.

When he returned to get his phone the next day, onlookers urged him on, saying they could see the phone, he tried dipping one foot into the water and then decided to jump, and then he came up with his lost iPhone XS and then swam for shore.

"I dropped my phone the night before," Czarnomski told Victoria Buzz. "Then grabbed it the next day when the tide was low. It was refreshing."

He further said that he had a feeling that the phone would work and when it buzzed, he understood that the phone was working completely fine.

Apple iPhone XS complies with the IP68 standard of water resistance, and the company rates it as being able to be submerged in 2 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.