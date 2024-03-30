Advertisement
NewsTechnology
FLIPKART

Man Orders Rs 22,000 Phone, Gets Stones Instead; Flipkart Responded

In response to the incident, Flipkart responded. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 01:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Man Orders Rs 22,000 Phone, Gets Stones Instead; Flipkart Responded Image Credit: Twitter/@Abhishek_Patni

New Delhi: You may have gone through cases in which online shopping went wrong. In a recent case, a resident of Ghaziabad was left baffled after ordering a smartphone worth Rs 22,000 from Flipkart on March 28. The customer alleges that he receives stones instead. The man's excitement turned to disappointment upon unboxing the package.

Return Request Rejected

Upon discovering the unexpected contents of the package, the man attempted to return it, but his efforts were thwarted as Flipkart rejected his return request. (Also Read: 5 Financial Changes Coming In April 2024: Here's All You Need To Know)

The company's refusal to accept the parcel left the customer frustrated and he took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share his experience. Here below is the post of the customer: (Also Read: New Tax Rules From April 1: Did You Know About Basic Exemption Limit? Check Here)

Flipkart's Response

In response to the incident, Flipkart replied on the matter on X. The company issued an apology, expressing regret over the mishap. The company assured the customer of their commitment to resolving the issue promptly.

Flipkart's statement read, "We'd never want you to receive anything other than what you ordered and are deeply sorry for this occurrence. To provide further assistance, kindly share your order details with us privately to ensure confidentiality. We await your response."

Flipkart Urged Customers To Be Careful

Additionally, Flipkart cautioned customers against engaging with fake social media handles impersonating the brand. The company urged customers to remain vigilant and refrain from interacting with such fraudulent accounts to safeguard their online interactions.

