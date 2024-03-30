Man Orders Rs 22,000 Phone, Gets Stones Instead; Flipkart Responded

New Delhi: You may have gone through cases in which online shopping went wrong. In a recent case, a resident of Ghaziabad was left baffled after ordering a smartphone worth Rs 22,000 from Flipkart on March 28. The customer alleges that he receives stones instead. The man's excitement turned to disappointment upon unboxing the package.

Return Request Rejected

Upon discovering the unexpected contents of the package, the man attempted to return it, but his efforts were thwarted as Flipkart rejected his return request.

The company's refusal to accept the parcel left the customer frustrated and he took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share his experience. Here below is the post of the customer:

Flipkart's Response

In response to the incident, Flipkart replied on the matter on X. The company issued an apology, expressing regret over the mishap. The company assured the customer of their commitment to resolving the issue promptly.

Flipkart's statement read, "We'd never want you to receive anything other than what you ordered and are deeply sorry for this occurrence. To provide further assistance, kindly share your order details with us privately to ensure confidentiality. We await your response."

We'd never want you to get anything but what you ordered and are extremely sorry about this instance. To assist you further, kindly provide us with your order details via private chat so that they remain confidential here. Awaiting your response. (1/2) https://t.co/8XaOc0Dxcw March 29, 2024

Flipkart Urged Customers To Be Careful

Additionally, Flipkart cautioned customers against engaging with fake social media handles impersonating the brand. The company urged customers to remain vigilant and refrain from interacting with such fraudulent accounts to safeguard their online interactions.