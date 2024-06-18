Man Sues Apple After Wife Reads Deleted iMessage Chats With Sex Workers

New Delhi: USA Tech giant Apple is being blamed and sued by a British businessman for his costly divorce. Now, a British man is suing an iPhone maker for approximately Rs 53 crore. The whole incident arose after his messages to sex workers which he thought were deleted, showed up on the family iMac and read by the man’s wife, leading to divorce proceedings.

The middle-aged man, known only as Richard, also claims that the tech giant Apple has failed to inform users that deleting a message on one device does not remove it from all linked devices, as reported by The Times. The man has reportedly called upon London-based law firm Rosenblatt to file a lawsuit against the iPhone maker. However, the roughly Rs 53 crore lawsuit is to seek compensation for the financial losses incurred from the divorce and legal fees.

Deleted Message Recovered

A man, who chose to remain anonymous, had used iMessage to communicate with sex workers. He thought he had deleted the incriminating messages from his iPhone. Unfortunately, he overlooked the synchronization feature of devices linked by the same Apple ID.

In the end, the messages remained accessible on the family's iMac, leading his wife to file for divorce.

Impact On Marriage:

He described divorce as an “extraordinarily stressful process,” particularly when children and family dynamics come into play. He attributed the ordeal to Apple’s incorrect notification that his messages were deleted, which they were not. He mentioned that a more rational conversation could have saved his marriage if the messages hadn’t been discovered in such a harsh manner.