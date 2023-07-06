Mark Zuckerberg Launches Threads: Simple Steps To Login And Use The App

Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Meta, just launched the initial version of Threads, a text-based sharing app developed by Instagram. It offers a new platform for real-time updates and participation in public conversations. You can log in using your Instagram account and the character limit for each post made on Threads is set at 500. You can also include photos, links and videos up to five minutes in length. Introduced as a rival to Elon Musk’s Twitter, Threads crossed 10 million users in just seven hours since its launch.

You can easily download and sign up for this app after following these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to your Google Play store or Apple App Store and search for ‘Threads’ app.



Step 2: Download the app on your device and tap on the ‘Login with Instagram’ button, which will be available at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Now, enter your login credentials for Instagram to sign up for the Threads app.

Step 4: After logging in, you will have the option to set your bio, profile picture or any other details.

Step 5: You can import your profile picture from Instagram by tapping on the ‘Import from Instagram’ option.

Step 6: Now, click on the ‘Next’ button and you will be asked to choose between a public and private account.

Step 7: If you are below 16, your account will automatically be selected as Private, whereas if you are above the required age, you can choose the Public option as well.

Step 8: After choosing, you will be presented with all the contacts you follow on Instagram. You can either choose to follow them all or not.

Step 9: Click on the finish button and your login process for Threads will be complete.

As per the Meta announcement, with this platform, the company aims to enable productive and positive conversations between people. You can follow, unfollow, block and report any contact on Threads. The people you have previously blocked on Instagram will remain blocked on the Threads app until you disable that option.