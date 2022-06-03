Marvel's Spider-Man is coming to PC: Here's when the wait will be over

New Delhi: Spider-Man, the critically praised Marvel superhero game by Insomniac, will be released on PC on August 12, 2022.

Insomniac revealed in a PlayStation Blog post that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also be coming to PC in the fall of 2022.

Marvel's Spider-Man is the newest PlayStation console exclusive heading to PC, as announced in the PlayStation State of Play. The action game was ported to PC with the help of PlayStation Studios Nixxes.

Sony has announced ambitions to expand its PC efforts, having already released games such as God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn on the platform. The PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is also on the way, and now it's Spider-turn. Man's

The PlayStation 4 version of Marvel's Spider-Man was published in 2018. In 2020, alongside Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a remastered version of the game was released for PlayStation 5.

The story follows Peter Parker as he reaches the pinnacle of his Spider-Man career, but it also includes the origin of his infamous foe, Doc Ock. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has also been revealed for the PlayStation 5.