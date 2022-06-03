हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man is coming to PC: Here's when the wait will be over

The PlayStation 4 version of Marvel's Spider-Man was published in 2018.

Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man is coming to PC: Here&#039;s when the wait will be over

New Delhi: Spider-Man, the critically praised Marvel superhero game by Insomniac, will be released on PC on August 12, 2022.

Insomniac revealed in a PlayStation Blog post that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also be coming to PC in the fall of 2022.

Marvel's Spider-Man is the newest PlayStation console exclusive heading to PC, as announced in the PlayStation State of Play. The action game was ported to PC with the help of PlayStation Studios Nixxes.

Sony has announced ambitions to expand its PC efforts, having already released games such as God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn on the platform. The PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is also on the way, and now it's Spider-turn. Man's

The PlayStation 4 version of Marvel's Spider-Man was published in 2018. In 2020, alongside Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a remastered version of the game was released for PlayStation 5.

The story follows Peter Parker as he reaches the pinnacle of his Spider-Man career, but it also includes the origin of his infamous foe, Doc Ock. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has also been revealed for the PlayStation 5.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Spider-ManplaystationMarvel superhero gameSpider-Man: Miles Morales
Next
Story

Xiaomi announces leadership change, appoints Alvin Tse as India head

Must Watch

PT11M46S

Target Killing: When will Hindus return to their home in Kashmir?