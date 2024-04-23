Advertisement
NewsTechnology
YOUTUBE

Me at the Zoo: The First Ever YouTube Video Was Published Today, April 23

A simple, unpretentious video, taken by three friends --Jawed Karim', Chad Hurley and Steve Chen --in 2005 on this day came to democratise content creation as we see today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 10:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Me at the Zoo: The First Ever YouTube Video Was Published Today, April 23

New Delhi: Who thought that a novice video clip lasting just 18 seconds will become a cultural phenomenon? On April 23, 2005, video-sharing website YouTube uploaded its first clip, “Me at the Zoo”. The 18-second video clip showed YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo. 

In the unedited video, shot by Jawed Karim's friend Yakov Lapitsky, Karim remarks "really, really, really long" trunks. Created with Chad Hurley and Steve Chen, the friends then uploaded the video in then-budding platform called YouTube. And the rest became history.

A simple, unpretentious video, taken by three friends in 2005 came to democratise content creation and change paradigms across industries as we see today.

Nearly 18 months later, tech giant Google bought YouTube in 2006 at a whopping $1.65 billion. The figure might not seem striking today, but nearly two decades back, it was a dazzling offer for a start-up that was barely 2 years old.

The deal was touted by the Gurdian as the "fastest internet success stories ever" turning "founders Chad Hurley and Steven Chen into instant multi-millionaires."

Meanwhile, in January this year, Alphabet -Google's parent company posted below expectations advertising sales, reported Reuters

"Against a backdrop of mixed U.S. economic signals, Alphabet's powerhouse units Google and YouTube have faced competition for ad budgets from other online platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Amazon.com. With retail sales a bright spot, the company's fourth-quarter ad revenue rose to $65.5 billion from $59.0 billion a year prior. That was short of analysts' average expectation for $66.02 billion according to LSEG data," Reuters wrote.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?
DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags
DNA Video
DNA: Modi Wave vs Heatwave in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel fight alone against Muslim countries?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?
DNA Video
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?
DNA Video
DNA: How could Iran-Israel war impact India?
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify deepfake videos?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla