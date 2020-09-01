MediaTek Helio G95 chip unveiled for premium 4G gaming smartphones

New Delhi: Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Tuesday launched a new gaming-focused chipset MediaTek Helio G95 for premium 4G smartphones

The MediaTek Helio G95 chip is the latest addition to the MediaTek Helio G Series family.

Aimed at the premium 4G gaming smartphone segment, the new chip will power major smartphone brands that will hit global markets in September. MediaTek Helio G95 offers gaming enthusiasts faster performance and high-end features like advanced multi-camera photography - up to 4 cameras, with an inbuilt AI processing unit (APU). It provides dual wake-up word support and enables HDR10 standard display, which can be enhanced to approach HDR10+ quality in real-time, MediaTek, said in a statement..

MediaTek Helio G95 incorporates a pair of powerful Arm Cortex-A76 CPUs operating up to 2.05GHz, plus six Cortex-A55 power-efficient CPUs, with upgraded Arm Mali-g76 MC4, operating at up to 900 MHz for advanced single and multicore performance.

The chip is also equipped with an ultra-low power, always-on DSP that supports dual wake-up word detection, ensuring seamless concurrence between two parallel Voice Wakeup (VoW) functions. The ultra-low power DSP minimizes power consumption of applications such as the always-on Google Assistant and supports multiple keyword triggers and virtual assistants.

"MediaTek continues to enhance its G series gaming chips to deliver robust performance and MediaTek Helio G95 is our most powerful gaming chip to date," Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager, Wireless Communications Business Unit, MediaTek, said in a statement.

Offering multi-camera support for premium imaging, the chip enables devices featuring up to 64MP camera, with quad-pixel technology for incredible low-light results during night shots. It also enables depth engines for real-time portrait bokeh, AI-FD (Fast & precise AI face detection engine), MFNR, Warping, 3DNR, video encoding and decoding at 4K 30fps, along with integrated APU for AI camera enhancement.