Meet Galaxy M02: Samsung’s Killer Offering under Rs 7,000

Samsung promises amazing features at a pocket-friendly price with their new Galaxy M02 smartphone. The brand has stepped beyond all expectations in its effort to empower digital India.

The Galaxy M02 offers top of the line features in its price range and unmatched quality in every aspect. Its breathtaking 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display for an immersive viewing experience, a massive 5000mAh battery for an uninterrupted entertainment and the incredible Dual Rear Camera setup are among the several features that make the Galaxy M02 stand tall. The great haze & matt design is the cherry on the cake.

How is Samsung Galaxy M02 the best phone under 7k

The Millennials and GenZ believe in pushing their limits and expect the same from their smartphones. They rely heavily on their smartphones for watching content, clicking pictures, making videos and so much more. Also with many still working from home and attending online classes, having a smartphone that goes on for long is a must.

Keeping in mind the consumers’ needs, Samsung has designed the Galaxy with a big battery, a massive screen and a perfect camera. Its gigantic 5000mAh battery capacity keeps the Galaxy M02 in top shape all day long.

Samsung has been dominating the Smartphone market in India by leading with technological innovations and making them available to customers at an affordable price. Galaxy M02 is a wonderful example of such a power-packed Smartphone at an astoundingly low price of less than INR 7000. No wonder Samsung is among India’s most loved smartphone brands.

Display – Galaxy M02 users will experience a 16.55cm (6.5 inches) screen with HD+ Infinity-V Display. The immersive display will enhance the movie-watching and gaming experience manifolds. With its massive HD+ display, M02 will be the go-to device for entertainment as well as for online classes and video calls, with the pandemic enforced “new normal”.

Camera – The Galaxy M02 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP Macro sensor. The 13MP main snapper captures amazing details as in bright as well as low-light scenarios. The 2MP macro camera gives breathtaking close-up shots. Then there’s the 5MP front camera that helps you capture natural selfies as well as look your best in video calls.

Battery – Samsung has incorporated a big 5000mAh battery in the Galaxy M02 to let you enjoy music, movies and gaming, without worrying about running out of battery juice.

Performance – Powered by 3GB RAM and MediaTek 6739 processor, the performance of this phone packs a punch in its price segment.

Design &Colour Options – Samsung enables you to choose your style by introducing the Galaxy M02 in four colours; black, red, gray and blue, offering a variety of options to GenZ & Millennials alike. Also, the Galaxy M02 will be available in Haze and Matt designs for you to choose from.

Value for Money – Galaxy M02 comes with all these fantastic features at the price of just INR 6999 for 2GB+32GB and INR 7499 for the 3GB+32GB variant. It will be available on Amazon.in from the 9th of February 2021, Samsung.com, all key retails stores & the Samsung e-store. For a limited time, consumers will get a special discount of INR 200 on Amazon.in and Samsung.com as an introductory offer, which means that consumers have a limited-time opportunity to get their hands on this device starting Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB+32GB memory variant.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M02 -