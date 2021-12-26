Meet THIS Gamer whose ‘Assassins ARMY’ reached 4.69 million subscribers

New Delhi: Have you ever wondered how a BTech Civil Engineer could become a popular and well-known YouTube gamer? Meet Nayan Raju Shelke, a 23-year-old YouTuber and gamer whose Assassins ARMY channel is rocking the YouTube floors. He has given up his degree in favour of his enthusiasm for gaming, and he is now one of the most popular game players among teenagers on the Internet. With a huge 4.69 million subscribers, his channel 'Assassins ARMY' is winning the hearts of millions.

Nayan is a YouTuber and gamer from Maharashtra. He holds a BTech in Civil Engineering, but his enthusiasm and love for gaming inspired him to create a YouTube channel. Initially, Nayan used to upload videos of himself playing games like Clash of Clans; however, his channel received fewer views.

Later, on the advice of a buddy, Nayan began playing popular action games such as PUBG and Free Fire. His enthusiasm for Free Fire grew quickly, and in 2018, he launched a new YouTube channel called 'Assassins Gaming.' On this channel, he used to upload Free Fire gameplay videos and also arrange multiple Free Fire competitions. Due to the lack of early support, Nayan continued his quest for original content ideas to upload on his YouTube channel.

Unlike the other successful YouTube icons CarryMinati, Amit Bhadana, and Dynamo, Nayan established another YouTube channel called Assassins ARMY in 2019 to entertain people.

About naming his YouTube channel “Assassins ARMY”, Nayan says, “I used to play Assassin Creed Games earlier before I started playing Free Fire. When I first made my guild, I named it Assassin, from there the idea of Assassins ARMY popped into my mind. I always wanted to entertain the audience like the top-notch YouTube icons CarryMinati, Dynamo, Amit Bhadana, and yes, today I have achieved my dream. I am truly enjoying my game playing. I am happy to work with good brands like Monster, Red Bull, ICICI Bank, Codashop and, many more.”