Memes flood Twitter as Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's account; Check hilarious reactions

After an opinion poll by Elon Musk that favoured Donald Trump, Twitter today restored the account of the former US president and soon the micro-blogging site was flooded with memes. Twitter owner Musk had run an online poll asking whether Trump's account should be reinstated. The poll received 15,085,458 votes, of which 51.8 per cent voted yes and 48.2 per cent were against the restoration of the former US President's Twitter account. Musk then tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Soon, memes flooded Twitter with people posting hilarious reactions.

Welcome Back @realDonaldTrump



BEST News Of The Day #DonaldTrump Is Back On Twitter pic.twitter.com/NWPmmCXANr November 20, 2022

Trump was permanently suspended from the social media site in January 2021, just days after the attempted insurrection by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol. Trump's restored Twitter account has around 5.8 million followers at 12 noon on November 20 while at the time of restoration of the account, he had one million followers.

On the other hand, Donald Trump has said that he won't return to Twitter and will stick to his social media platform Truth Social which he launched after being suspended from Twitter.