Meta AI Chatbot: Facebook Parent Meta announced that its Meta AI chatbot is open to Indian users across WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. The artificial intelligence chatbot Meta AI chatbot is powered by the company’s most advanced Llama 3 large language model (LLM). Notably, the Meta AI will be available in English across the company's suite of apps. To recall, the Meta AI launch comes just a week after Google extended the mobile app of its AI chatbot Gemini to India with nine Indian languages.

Notably, the Meta AI is now integrated into the search bar of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Users can access it through the suite of Meta apps and on meta.ai. The Meta AI chatbot has rolled out in more than 12 countries including the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Earlier, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said, “With this new model, we believe that Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use.”

It is important to note that Meta first introduced Meta AI in September 2023 as part of the social networking giant's big push into generative AI. With the help of this Meta AI chatbot, users can generate text and images, summarise long pieces of text, help with writing tasks such as proofreading, editing, translating text from one language to another, and create poems and stories.

Users can also call in the assistant in their existing personal and group chats on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger to get advice or ask questions.