How To Use Meta AI Chatbot In India On WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram; Check Steps Here

Meta AI Chatbot In India: Meta announced that its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Meta AI chatbot is open to Indian users across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger. Now, Meta AI chatbot has started appearing for some users.

Notably, users in India will now be able to access the social media giant’s AI assistant without leaving the app. The Meta AI chatbot has already launched in more than 12 countries including the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

The Meta AI chatbot is powered by the company’s most advanced Llama 3 large language model (LLM). Meta AI chatbot is a powerful tool that can help you manage conversations across popular platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. This article will guide you in simple steps to set up and use the META AI chatbot on these platforms, so you can make the most of your online interactions.

How To Use Meta AI On WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp and scroll through your chat list to find the 'Meta AI' icon.

Step 2: Select the 'Meta AI' chat. Read through the terms of use and accept them to proceed.

Step 3: You can either select from the suggested prompts provided or type your own custom prompt in the chat box.

Step 4: After entering your prompt, press the send button to submit your input.

Step 5: Meta AI will process your request and respond shortly.

How To Use Meta AI On Instagram

Step 1: On the top right of your feed, find and tap the 'aeroplane' or 'messenger' icon.

Step 2: At the top right of the screen, tap the 'pencil' icon to start creating a new message.

Step 3: Tap on 'Create an AI chat' from the options and choose 'Meta AI.'

Step 4: Enter your prompt in the chat box.

Step 5: Press the 'Send' button and wait for Meta AI's response.

How To Use Meta AI on Messenger, Facebook

Step 1: Tap the 'pencil' icon in 'Chats'.

Step 2: Choose 'AI chat' followed by 'Meta AI'.

Step 3: Type in your prompt.

Step 4: Wait for Meta AI to return the results as a chat.