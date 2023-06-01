Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Unveils New VR Headset 'Quest 3' Starting At $499 - Watch

New Delhi: Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has introduced its new groundbreaking device new VR headset ‘Quest 3’ that combines high-resolution color with the convenience of a standalone system. With a sleeker and more comfortable design, enhanced displays and resolution, and a powerful Qualcomm chipset, the Quest 3 promises an unparalleled virtual reality experience.

Mark Zuckerberg himself took to his Instagram channel to unveil this exciting announcement, setting the stage for what is sure to be a game-changer in the industry. The company hasn’t revealed the launch date. Although, it will provide more information about its new device in Connect conference on September 27, 2023. The device will cost about Rs $499 (Rs 41,103).

Meta Quest 3 Expected Features

Meta Quest 3 sets a new standard in the world of mixed reality headsets, boasting impressive advancements in both hardware and software. With a 40% thinner profile and improved comfort features, users can now enjoy extended periods of immersive gaming and exploration without discomfort. The high-resolution color display offers vivid and lifelike visuals, while the increased resolution ensures sharper and more detailed images. Whether you're exploring virtual worlds, engaging in competitive multiplayer games, or attending virtual events, the Quest 3's cutting-edge technology will transport you to new realms with astonishing realism.

Next-Generation Of Qualcomm Chipset

One of the most exciting features of the Meta Quest 3 is its next-generation Qualcomm chipset, delivering twice the graphics performance compared to its predecessor. This enhanced processing power opens up a world of possibilities for developers, enabling them to create even more visually stunning and immersive experiences. The Quest 3's advanced graphics capabilities ensure smoother gameplay, reduced latency, and increased realism, allowing users to truly lose themselves in the virtual world.

Quest 3 Will Support Quest 2 Library

As Meta continues to invest in expanding its virtual reality ecosystem, the Quest 3 remains fully compatible with the entire Quest 2 library. This means that users will have access to a vast collection of games, apps, and experiences right from the start. Moreover, Meta's commitment to pushing the boundaries of virtual reality guarantees that there will be a constant influx of new and exciting titles tailored specifically for the Quest 3. Whether you're a casual gamer, an avid explorer, or a creative enthusiast, the Quest 3 will cater to your every virtual reality need.

More Information Will be Unveiled On Sep 27

Meta invites you to join them at the upcoming Connect conference on September 27, where they will unveil more details about the Meta Quest 3 and its extraordinary capabilities. With its remarkable design, enhanced visuals, and powerful performance, the Quest 3 is poised to become the ultimate choice for anyone seeking the pinnacle of mixed and virtual reality experiences. Mark Zuckerberg's announcement on his Instagram channel has sparked tremendous anticipation, and the Meta Quest 3's fall release promises to be a milestone moment in the evolution of immersive technology. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world where boundaries dissolve and imagination comes to life. The future of virtual reality begins this fall with the Meta Quest 3.