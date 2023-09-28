New Delhi: Meta has begun its two-day Connect 2023 conference, which is scheduled on September 27 & 28 with the keynote address of CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The company introduced a bunch of new products related to AI and Virtual Reality as an addition in its portfolio. The third-generation VR headset Meta Quest 3 was announced with Snapdragon XR 2 Gen2 alongside a new AI assistant under the name of Meta AI.

Meta introduced the first-generation smart glasses 'Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses' with audio and video features. It is capable to allow the wearer to livestream quickly and take photos as and when it is being requested.

Here's the in-depth explanation of all launched products:

Third-Generation VR headset Meta Quest 3 Launched

Tech giant Meta launched the next generation virtual reality device ‘Meta Quest 3’ starting at Rs 41,552 for 128GB version and Rs 52,042 for 512 version in India. The headset will hit the shelves next month from October 10 and buyers can pre-order from now.

Succeeding the previous models ‘Quest 2’ and ‘Quest’, the latest VR model aims to rise above them, breaking the barriers of reality with virtual world. With the double-tap to the side of Meta Quest 3 headsets will take you seamlessly between a fully immersive experience or a blended environment with virtual elements overlaid on your physical surroundings.

The headset sports the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 for seamless gaming experience, 30% better resolution with 4K+ infinite display,

First-Generation Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Meta launched a new generation of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which is available for pre-order now. The new glasses allow the wearer to livestream on Facebook or Instagram, and use “Hey Meta” to engage with Meta AI, which advanced conversational assistant, just by using your voice.

The glasses start at around Rs 25,000 and can be ordered from Meta.com and ray-ban.com. The smart glasses will be available for purchase online and in retail stores starting October 17.

It provides a new ultra-wide 12MP camera allowing the capture 1080p videos up to 60 seconds. ou can even directly share photos to friends and family from your glasses with a simple “send a photo” voice command.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 Platform, which enables higher quality photo and video processing and even faster compute. And the glasses come with a redesigned and sleek charging case, which holds up to eight additional charges (for a total of 36 hours of use) while being slimmer and even smaller.

New AI Features On WhatsApp and Instagram

Meta is rolling out AI stickers across its apps that will allow edit your images or even co-create them with friends on Instagram using new AI editing tools, restyle and backdrop.

Meta AI

Meta introduced its new AI assistant in USA, which is an advanced conversational assistant that’s available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. It is also coming to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3.

Meta AI can give you real-time information and generate photorealistic images from your text prompts in seconds to share with friends.

It’s powered by a custom model that leverages technology from Llama 2 and our latest large language model (LLM) research. In text-based chats, Meta AI has access to real-time information through our search partnership with Bing and offers a tool for image generation.