META

Meta Expands AI Chatbot Capabilities With Support For 7 New Languages, Including Hindi; Unveils Llama 3.1 Model

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 12:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Meta Expands AI Chatbot Capabilities With Support For 7 New Languages, Including Hindi; Unveils Llama 3.1 Model Image Credit: Meta Official

New Delhi: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has introduced a major upgrade for the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Meta AI, across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads.

This AI chatbot is now available in seven new languages, including Hindi and Hindi-Romanized Script (or Hinglish). Users can also interact with Meta AI in new languages, including French, German, Hindi, Hindi-Romanized Script, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish, with more to come.

The company took this step a month after Meta rolled out its AI chatbot in India, escalating the AI chatbot race with rivals OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Microsoft's Copilot.

Meta AI, first introduced in September 2023 as part of the social networking giant's big push into generative AI, is currently available in 22 countries.

"Meta AI is on track to reach our goal of becoming the most used AI assistant by the end of this year. There are hundreds of millions of people using it already, and we keep making it smarter and freely available in more countries," Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a video clip on Instagram on July 23.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Furthermore, the Facebook parent company Meta is introducing new creative tools that enable people to create AI-generated images of themselves in any place, era, or style of their interest.

The company is also launching a new "Edit with AI" button next month that will allow users to further fine-tune the AI-generated images. Meta AI's upgrade has expanded new creative editing capabilities. You can easily add or remove objects, change them, and edit them — adjusting just what you want while keeping the rest of the image as it was.

New Llama 3.1 Launch

A significant expansion of its Meta AI capabilities coincides with the social networking giant releasing Llama 3.1. It is the latest version of its open-source large language model, three months after the release of Llama 3.

The new model will be available on all major clouds, including AWS, Azure, Google, Oracle, and more. The new Llama 3.1 model will be available in three variants: a larger model with 405 billion parameters, along with updated versions of the existing 8 billion and 70 billion models.    

