Meta Is Bringing Some Cool New AI Features In WhatsApp, Set To Revolutionise Communication

New Delhi: Meta announced several AI products and features for WhatsApp in its two-day annual conference at Menlo Park, Cupertino, California, USA. They will be rolled out gradually in a beta testing to users, as announced by Meta, in the coming days.

The new AI chatbot aims to revolutionise the way of chatting with friends, colleagues and family by allowing to send AI-generated Stickers, ask question on topics in a group chat, and generate images to represent an idea, place or person.

Three new AI services powered by Meta are:

AI Stickers: You can now create a custom sticker that represents a thought or idea that’s just right for your chat.

AI Chats: With Meta’s AIs, you can ask any question to find out more about topics or try and settle a debate in your group chat, including getting the perspective from dozens of characters Meta has created that respond in interesting ways.

Photorealistic Image Generation: By typing the prompt /imagine, AIs allow you to generate images to represent an idea, place, or person.

AIs can read what is sent to them, but your personal messages remain end-to-end encrypted, so no one else, including Meta, can see them.