Meta launches new headset device 'Meta Quest Pro' at a whopping price; Check specs and other details

New Delhi: Meta launched its latest VR headset called 'Meta Quest Pro' on October 11 in the meta connect event 2022. Mark Zuckerberg finally revealed the company’s latest headset called the ‘Meta Quest Pro’ with a price range of $1,499. It will cost Indian consumers around Rs 1.23 lakhs. Quest VR Pro is the new product in the Quest VR headset lineup which help customers to immerse into the virutal world more deeply and do work virutally with others. Mark Zuckerberg called it ‘a very productive’ product that has multiple uses.

ALSO READ | From beautiful display to tracking health data - Check all features and benefits in newly launched Nord Watch, in PICS

Meta Quest Pro is a multifunctional VR and MR device designed to help you do your best work and make meaningful connections with the people you care about the most—all while providing a glimpse of what future AR devices might be capable of.

During the event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela appeared and said that Microsoft was working with Meta closely and Microsoft is aiming to provide immersive work experience in Meta Teams for its users.

Meta will be available for purchase from October 25, and that includes the headset, Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, partial light blockers, and a charging dock. Customers can pre-order Meta Quest Pro from the Meta Store starting today in any country.

The device is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+platform, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of Storage, and 10 high-res sensors to alleviate the immersive experiences.

Meta Quest Pro Specs

Meta Quest Pro also has 37% more pixels per inch and 10% greater pixels per degree than Meta Quest 2, making everything from reading text to playing games look better.

With the help of Meta Quest Pro, you can view your physical environment in full color. This helps developers to create more robuts mixed reality experiences using our Presence Platform suite of tools. Meta Quest Pro features stereoscopic mixed reality Passthrough, which combines multiple sensor views to create a natural view of the world in 3D.

A New Design

The new device will come with pancake lenses and the curved-cell battery. It is the slimmest and the most balanced VR device. Meta Quest Pro is designed with an open periphery, letting you use your peripheral vision to stay present in your environment while you multitask between the real and virtual worlds.

Self-Tracking Controllers

They have built-in sensors in each controller track their position in 3D space independent of the headset, giving you a full 360-degree range of motion. This ensures stable tracking across all of your VR apps. The controllers have been re-engineered to be more ergonomic and balanced, making them feel like natural extensions of your hands.