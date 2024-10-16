Why Meta-owned WhatsApp Bans Over 80 Lakh Indian Accounts?; Find Out Reason Here

WhatsApp Accounts Ban In India: Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps in India, with millions of users. However, its popularity has also attracted malicious activities and become a hub for bad actors including scammers who use the channel to exploit the app for fraudulent activities.

To keep the platform safe, WhatsApp has banned more than 80 lakh Indian accounts in a bold move to curb the escalating issue of online scams, safeguarding its platform from malicious activity.

Why WhatsApp Bans Over 80 Lakh Indian Accounts

Involvement in illegal activities: Accounts involved in activities that breach local laws are quickly identified, flagged, and deactivated by WhatsApp.

User complaints: When users report harassment, abuse, or inappropriate behaviour, WhatsApp thoroughly investigates and takes necessary action to address the issue.

Violation of terms of service: From spamming and bulk messaging to scams and spreading misinformation, accounts engaging in these activities face swift action from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp's Latest Transparency Report

Meta-owned messaging platform banned 8,458,000 users in India during August 2024. The report, in compliance with Rule 4(1)(d) and Rule 3A(7) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, highlights WhatsApp's heightened efforts to monitor and restrict accounts violating its policies or engaging in illegal activities under Indian law.

From August 1 to August 31, WhatsApp blocked 8,458,000 Indian accounts, of which 1,661,000 were proactively banned. These accounts were flagged and actioned by WhatsApp’s automated systems, which detect suspicious activities like bulk messaging or unusual patterns, often indicative of scams or abuse, even before any user complaints were filed.

In terms of user reports, WhatsApp received 10,707 complaints through its grievance mechanism in August 2024. Out of these, the platform took action on 93 complaints. These reports, submitted via email and postal channels directed to the India Grievance Officer, were categorized under ban appeals, account support, safety concerns, and other user-related issues.