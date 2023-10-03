trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670470
Meta Purged Over 19 Mn Bad Pieces Of Content On FB, Insta In India In August

New Delhi: Meta said that it took down over 14 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over five million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in India in August. Between August 1-31, Facebook received 25,049 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 2,701 cases.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc., Meta said in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. (Also Read: Want To Use Ad-Free Instagram or Facebook? Meta May Charge Users Rs...)

"Of the other 22,348 reports where specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies and took action on 5,045 reports in total. The remaining 17,303 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned," Meta added. (Also Read: Apple Stops Offering Customer Support On Musk's X)

On Instagram, the company received 20,904 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism."Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 4,529 cases," it informed.

Of the other 16,375 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 6,322 reports in total. The remaining 10,053 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned. Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," said Meta.

In the month of July, Meta took down over 15.8 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 5.9 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram.

