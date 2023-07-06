As Meta Platforms Launches Threads, Memes Take Over Internet: Elon Musk Reacts

In what is considered to be Twitter’s direct rival, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms, on Wednesday, launched Threads. Unveiled by Instagram, the application offers users the ability to share text and links and also engage in conversations with the option to reply or repost messages from fellow users. While the application has already received thousands of sign-ups since its launch, it has also triggered a meme fest on Twitter, with many comparing Threads with the microblogging platform and sharing jokes about the same. It seems the trend has caught the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, too, as he also reacted to one of the memes on social media.

A Twitter handle by the name DogeDesigner shared a post, mocking Meta’s Threads app. In the post, the user shared a picture of a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, further implying that Meta’s new app is similar to Twitter.

“Meta's new app was built entirely using this keyboard,” the user wrote.



While the post amassed a lot of reactions, Elon Musk also reacted to it with a laughing emoji.

_ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

Elon Musk's reaction clearly gives the idea that he is also keeping up with the developments surrounding the potent threat that Threads holds to his social media platform.

Meta Platforms’ Threads sparks a meme fest

Many users also shared a series of hilarious memes on Twitter.

Twitteratis running back to Twitter after trying Threads App for 1 minute#ThreadsApp #Threads #threadsvstwitter pic.twitter.com/7rYfPhVtWE — Anuj Mishra (@anujmishra003) July 6, 2023

Everyone running from Threads back to Twitter after it dies pic.twitter.com/yfkt0C82mE — L_V (@Lovwtf) July 6, 2023

Elon musk after waking up and seeing threads number 1 trending on Twitter and number 1 in the App Store pic.twitter.com/45y0vq6Fny — __ _ (@LKnevermisses) July 6, 2023

Many users also pointed out how Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms has copied multiple features from the entire Twitter application, including the Threads feature.

Mark Zuckerberg tweets for the first time in 11 years

Ahead of Threads launch on July 6, 2023, Mark Zuckerberg made a surprise appearance on Twitter sharing a meme, to seemingly poke fun at Twitter and its owner, Elon Musk.

The meme which featured Spiderman pointing at another Spiderman also sparked a lot of reactions in the comment section.

It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

Shortly after this, Elon Musk retorted by taking a dig at Meta-owned Instagram. In response to a tweet that quoted an old email that he sent to his advisor, Juleanna Glover, in 2018, Musk wrote, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.”