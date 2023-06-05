Meta Unveils Quest 3 Mixed Reality Headset Ahead Of Apple's VR Debut

New Delhi: Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday (June 1) revealed the company's next-generation mixed reality headset, the Quest 3, as the company braces for Apple to potentially reshape a nascent market that Meta has dominated so far.

Priced starting at $499, the device will be 40 percent thinner than the company's previous headset and feature color mixed reality, which combines augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) elements, Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post ahead of Meta's annual gaming conference.

Meta also said it would lower the prices of its existing Quest 2 headsets while adding performance upgrades to those devices aimed at delivering a smoother user experience.

The Quest 3 will have a new Qualcomm chipset with twice the graphics performance as the Quest 2, Zuckerberg said. He said the device would launch in the autumn and promised more details at the company's annual AR/VR conference on Sept. 27.