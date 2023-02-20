Meta Verified: Company Launches Paid Subscription Service, What is it & What are the Eligibility Requirements and Benefits

New Delhi: Meta has started testing ‘Meta Verified’ – a paid subscription bundle service for Instagram and Facebook that lets users to get the blue badge, access to customer care, and a few more benefits after paying a monthly premium. “we’ll begin testing a new offering called Meta Verified, a subscription bundle on Instagram and Facebook that includes a verified badge that authenticates your account with government ID, proactive account protection, access to account support, and increased visibility and reach,” Mark Zuckerberg announced in the creators’ broadcast channel.

Initially, the Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram and Facebook in Australia and New Zealand later this week. People can purchase a monthly subscription for (USD) $11.99 on the web and (USD) $14.99 on iOS and Android.

“Long term, we want to build a subscription offering that’s valuable to everyone, including creators, businesses and our community at large. As part of this vision, we are evolving the meaning of the verified badge so we can expand access to verification and more people can trust the accounts they interact with are authentic,” the blog said.

What are the Eligibility Requirements for a Meta Verified Subscription?

The user must have completed the legal age of 18 years old to be eligible to get the subscription.

It is necessary to have a complete profile with profile pic showing your face.

The user must have validated government-issued ID.

To be eligible, accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and be at least 18 years old.

Applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for.

What are the Benefits?

A verified badge, confirming you’re the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID.

More protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.

Help when you need it with access to a real person for common account issues.

Increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform– like search, comments and recommendations.

Exclusive features to express yourself in unique ways.