How To Get Blue Tick Badge On Facebook And Instagram

Meta, following in the footsteps of Twitter, has officially introduced its paid verification service in India, known as 'Meta Verified.' This service allows Facebook and Instagram users to obtain a blue tick badge on their accounts. For a fee of Rs 699, both iOS and Android users can avail themselves of this service. To ensure authenticity, Meta intends to link users' social media accounts with a government ID proof. Once the verification process is complete, users will receive the blue tick badge on their profiles.

While the service is currently accessible to Android and iOS users, web users will have to wait a little longer as Meta plans to extend the service to them at a proposed price of Rs 599.

If you are keen to apply for a verified badge on Facebook or Instagram, keep these things in mind:

· User must be at least 18 years old.

· User must possess valid ID proof such as an Aadhaar Card or a driving licence.

· The Meta Verified subscription service does not apply to both Facebook and Instagram.

· So, users will need to separately subscribe to Facebook and Instagram.

· They would need to submit a government ID and a selfie video

· Meta will verify the ID and video

· If approved, the verified badge will be added to the profile.

If you're also planning to apply for Meta Verified service, follow these steps:

· Go to your 'Settings' option in the Profile section of your Facebook or Instagram account.

· Next, select 'Accounts Center' and look for the 'Meta Verified' option.

· Note: Only eligible users will find the 'Meta Verified' option under their name.

· If you are eligible, select the profile that you want to get verified and tap 'Confirm your Identity'.

· Choose a preferred payment option and make the payment.

· Next, you will need to upload a selfie video along with your photo ID for verification.

· Once it is completed, click on Submit.