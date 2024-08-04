MetaAI On WhatsApp: 8 Creative Prompts For Personalized Friendship Day Wishes With Images And Stickers

Friendship Day 2024: Are you planning to make Friendship Day extra special? WhatsApp Meta AI is here to help you celebrate with unique and personalized touches using innovative prompts. The new AI tool allows users to create customised images and stickers for their special friend, adding a creative flair to your Friendship Day wishes.

With easy prompts to guide you, MetaAI on WhatsApp makes it simple to generate eye-catching visuals and personalized stickers, making each message more memorable. This article will guide you on how users can use MetaAI to send thoughtful and unique greetings to your friends this Friendship Day.

Here Are 8 Useful Prompts To Generate Friendship-Day Related Stickers And Images On WhatsApp

Friendship Day Vibes:

Generate a cheerful sticker celebrating Friendship Day with bright colours and happy characters.

Bestie Moments:

Create an image of two cartoon friends having fun together, perfect for Friendship Day.

Heartfelt Wishes:

Design a sticker with a heartfelt Friendship Day message, incorporating hearts and friendship symbols.

Friendship Goals:

Make a fun image of friends achieving goals together with a Friendship Day theme.

Celebratory Friends:

Generate an image of friends celebrating with confetti and balloons for Friendship Day.

Cute Friends:

Create a sticker featuring adorable animals or characters celebrating Friendship Day.

Friendship Quotes:

Design a sticker with an inspiring friendship quote for Friendship Day.

Thank You Friends:

Generate an image expressing gratitude towards friends, with a Friendship Day backdrop.

How To Use Meta AI On WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp and scroll through your chat list to find the 'Meta AI' icon.

Step 2: Select the 'Meta AI' chat. Read through the terms of use and accept them to proceed.

Step 3: You can either select from the suggested prompts provided or type your custom prompt in the chat box.

Step 4: After entering your prompt, press the send button to submit your input.

Step 5: Meta AI will process your request and respond shortly.