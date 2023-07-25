Meta's Threads Gets User-Friendly: Mark Zuckerberg Announces New Chronological Feed Option And Translations

New Delhi: Meta head Mark Zuckerberg has announced new updates in its microblogging app ‘Threads.’ The users will now see an option of a chronological feed for only people they are following, and added translations are also available.

The new update makes it easier for people to see the posts of accounts/people they follow, instead of random posts from different unfollowed accounts. Zuckerberg made the announcement in his Instagram broadcast channel and mentioned that more updates would be coming soon.

"Threads started rolling out an option for a chronological feed of only people you're following and added translations too. More to come!" Zuckerberg said in the Instagram broadcast channel.



Meta launched its Twitter competitor, ‘Threads,’ on July 5, 2023. The platform aims to allow users to share text updates and join public conversations. Anyone can post up to 500 characters long, and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.

Threads Sees Phenomenal Growth, Though Sharp Decline In Daily Usage

Threads experienced a phenomenal growth, attracting over 100 million users within a month of its launch. This success can be attributed to the platform being linked with Instagram, making it easier for users to sign up via their Instagram IDs. However, the initial euphoria and interest in the new platform have been fading, resulting in a sharp decline in daily usage of up to 70%.