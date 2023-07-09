trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632922
NewsTechnology
META

Meta's Twitter Rival 'Threads' Crosses 90 Mn Sign-Ups

There are currently around 90 million accounts on the Threads app, based on the number of badges that appear on Instagram profiles and indicate when someone joined the new app, reports Search Engine Journal.

Last Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 11:14 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Meta's Twitter Rival 'Threads' Crosses 90 Mn Sign-Ups

New Delhi: Meta's Twitter rival, Threads, has crossed 90 million user sign-ups just within a few days after its launch. Meta launched Threads on Wednesday for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store.

There are currently around 90 million accounts on the Threads app, based on the number of badges that appear on Instagram profiles and indicate when someone joined the new app, reports Search Engine Journal.

At the current rate of user adoption, Threads would soon reach 100 million users. The new app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours, 30 million in just 12 hours, and 70 million by Friday.

cre Trending Stories

Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently clarified that Meta does not want to replace Twitter but create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on the Elon Musk-run platform "that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter".

Meanwhile, Threads launched a beta programme for Android to give users early access to new features and bug fixes. The new application is currently missing features such as direct messages, a "Following" feed, a full web version, a chronological feed, and more.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded