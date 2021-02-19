Microsoft adding Kids Mode on Edge web browser for safer browsing, here's how to enable this feature

New Delhi: Microsoft has been working hard to make its browser a better alternative to existing choices. In a recent development. the technology giant has announced that Microsoft Edge browser will soon a Kids mode for a safer browsing experience. The kids mode is being rolled out in US markets for both windows and mac os.

The kids' mode will introduce a number of "safety guardrails" to give children a cleaner and safer browsing experience. The mode will set the Bing SafeSearch to "strict" by default, sets a password protected exit screen. The kids mode will also bring visual updates which include custom themes and push kids-friendly content.

If you want to get access to the kids mode on your Microsoft Edge browser, follow these simple steps:

- Open Microsoft Edge and tap on the profile icon located in the top left corner next to the search bar.

- Select the ‘Browse in Kids Mode’ option.

- Choose the appropriate age from the options: 5-8 years and 9 and older.

- The Kids Mode will now open on your web browser.

- To exit, click the Kids Mode icon located inside the top bar.

- Select the ‘Exit Kids Mode’ option.

- Enter your User ID password to exit.

The Kids Mode will let you set certain websites which you wish your children to visit from inside the Windows Settings. Many other family-friendly features can be accessed from the same.

Microsoft has also introduced adaptive notification requests, a feature which has been developed by the students' crowdsourced data from all Edge browser users who allow Microsoft to collect data from them.

With all the data received, Microsoft has developed a scoring system in order to determine which websites' notifications had negative and positive feedback from the users. The system shows more positive and blocks negative notification as per user.

These features are introduced with Microsoft Edge 88 Stable update.