Microsoft ends support for Internet Explorer in Windows 10

The Edge browser's IE Mode will still receive support through 2029 or later, so users won't be stuck if they just need compatibility with the older web engine.

Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 02:41 PM IST

San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft will no longer support Internet Explorer (IE) in Windows 10, as earlier announced.

According to Engadget, users will still receive IE 11 support if they are using Windows Server 2022 or an earlier OS release with a long-term service extension, but this marks the effective end of software updates for most people.

Windows 11 does not include an Internet Explorer desktop app, the report said.

The Edge browser's IE Mode will still receive support through 2029 or later, so users won't be stuck if they just need compatibility with the older web engine.

The company will "progressively" redirect users from IE to Edge in the next few months, and will permanently disable the old software through a Windows update, as per the report.

Last year, Microsoft announced that it will retire its iconic Internet Explorer browser in June 2022, as it envisions the future of Internet Explorer, which was launched in 1995, on Windows 10 in Microsoft Edge.

Over the last year, Microsoft is moving away from Internet Explorer support, such as an announcement of the end of IE support by Microsoft 365 online services.

