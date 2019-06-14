close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Microsoft

Microsoft launches AI digital labs in India, to train 1.5 lakh students

As part of the three-year programme, Microsoft will support the select institutions with infrastructure, curriculum and content, access to cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services as well as developer support, Microsoft said in a statement.

Microsoft launches AI digital labs in India, to train 1.5 lakh students

New Delhi: Tech giant Microsoft Thursday said it will launch AI digital labs in the country in collaboration with 10 higher educational institutions, including BITS Pilani and ISB.

Live TV

As part of the three-year programme, Microsoft will support the select institutions with infrastructure, curriculum and content, access to cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services as well as developer support, Microsoft said in a statement.

This collaboration with colleges and universities will ramp up institutional setup along with educator capability, and provide relevant educational choices for students, helping them acquire the required skills, it added.

"As AI becomes mainstream, organisations will require talent with skill sets that are very different from what exists now. Educators and institutions are integral to the skilling revolution taking root in the country," Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari said.

With the right technology infrastructure, curriculum and training, students can be empowered to build India of tomorrow, he added.

The institutes covered under this program include BITS Pilani, BML Munjal University, ISB, Kalpataru Institute of Technology, KL University, Periyar University, Karunya University, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SVKM (NMIMS) and Trident Academy of Technology.

Training programmes for faculty will include workshops on cloud computing, data sciences, AI and internet of things.

Additionally, the faculty of the institutions will get assistance in strategising content and curricula for project-based and experiential learning, the statement said.

Tags:
MicrosoftArtificial intelligenceIndia
Next
Story

New photos, videos from Google Drive will not automatically show in Photos

Must Watch

PT6M40S

India to set up separate space station: ISRO chairman reveals plans to conquer space