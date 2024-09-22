Microsoft Launches New Unified Windows App For MacOS, iOS, Android Devices

New Delhi: Microsoft has officially launched a new Windows app designed for a variety of platforms, including macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Windows PCs. This innovative application serves as a central hub for streaming Windows from multiple sources, such as Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Remote Desktop, effectively unifying the experience for users across different devices, according to The Verge.

After nearly a year of testing, the new app reportedly includes features such as a customizable home screen, multi-monitor support, and USB redirection, allowing users to connect local devices-like webcams, storage devices, and printers-as if they were directly linked to a cloud PC.

This functionality enhances the versatility of remote work and streamlines the user experience. However, the app is currently limited to Microsoft work and school accounts, primarily targeting existing users of Remote Desktop clients.

It reportedly aims to facilitate a smoother transition for these users to the new platform.Microsoft has offered similar remote access applications for years, including the Remote Desktop Connection tool that remains part of Windows 11.

Despite the app's robust features, there are currently no indications that Microsoft intends to support consumer accounts, as per The Verge.

Last year, the company disclosed its long-term vision of transitioning Windows entirely to a cloud-based model to enhance AI-powered services and allow users greater flexibility in their digital experiences.

The Verge reported that users can download the new Windows app from the Microsoft Store, while macOS, iOS, and iPadOS versions are available via Apple's App Store. As per reports from The Verge, the Android version is also entering public preview today, broadening access to a wider range of users. (With Inputs From ANI)